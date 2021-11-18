New pediatric dental office breaks ground in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS — If you've noticed construction breaking ground on Winkler Road behind Finemark bank in Fort Myers and wondered what's going in there, it's a new pediatric dental office.

Barkley Circle Dentistry for Children is building its new home at the location just across from Starbucks. The group donned pink hard hats and shovels and broke ground Wednesday afternoon.

While the building maybe be a new state of the art facility to treat kids here in SWFL, their name is nothing new in the community.

Barkley Circle Dentistry for Children has been treating the area's youngest patients since 1975. They've been in their current location on Barkley Circle since 1987 but will be moving once construction is finished.

