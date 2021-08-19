New nonstop flight coming to Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Port Authority announces that Avelo Airlines will begin service to Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers, Florida, in November 2021.

Avelo will bring the first nonstop service between New Haven, Connecticut (HVN) and RSW on Nov. 11, 2021. The flights will operate twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays and the one-way fares will start at $59. More details and booking can be done at AveloAir.com.

“We’re excited to bring more choice, everyday low fares and the Avelo Soul of Service to Fort Myers,” said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. “With nonstop flights to Connecticut’s most convenient airport, Customers from Fort Myers will now have a smoother way to visit Connecticut and experience all the region has to offer.”

The flights will operate twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays.

For Avelo Airline’s news release announcing the service, please click here [flylcpa.com]. To book a flight or find out more information, please visit aveloair.com.

For more information about Southwest Florida International Airport, please visit www.flylcpa.com