NEW MONTH, NEW FLIGHTS: More Breeze Airways routes available from RSW

SOUTHWEST, Fla. — This month, weekly flight service via Breeze Airways from Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) to the following destinations will begin:
- Bangor, Maine (BGR), 10/5
- Burlington, Vermont (BTV), 10/4
- Islip-Long Island (ISP), New York, 10/2
- Lansing, Michigan (LAN), 10/3
- Manchester, New Hampshire (MHT), 10/2
- Portsmouth, New Hampshire (PSM), 10/10
- Stewart/Newburgh, New York (SWF), 10/2
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Pennsylvania (AVP), 10/3
You can visitBreeze Airways for more information.