NEW MONTH, NEW FLIGHTS: More Breeze Airways routes available from RSW

SOUTHWEST, Fla. — This month, weekly flight service via Breeze Airways from Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) to the following destinations will begin:



Bangor, Maine (BGR), 10/5

Burlington, Vermont (BTV), 10/4

Islip-Long Island (ISP), New York, 10/2

Lansing, Michigan (LAN), 10/3

Manchester, New Hampshire (MHT), 10/2

Portsmouth, New Hampshire (PSM), 10/10

Stewart/Newburgh, New York (SWF), 10/2

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Pennsylvania (AVP), 10/3

You can visitBreeze Airways for more information.

