Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

NEW MONTH, NEW FLIGHTS: More Breeze Airways routes available from RSW

Breeze Airways will provide weekly service to various locations in New York, New Hampshire, Maine, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Vermont starting in October.
1st Breeze A220 - MSN55128 - Exiting Paint
Tad Denson/Tad Denson - Airwind.com
1st Breeze A220 - MSN55128 - Exiting Paint
1st Breeze A220 - MSN55128 - Exiting Paint
Posted

SOUTHWEST, Fla. — This month, weekly flight service via Breeze Airways from Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) to the following destinations will begin:

  •  Bangor, Maine (BGR), 10/5
  •  Burlington, Vermont (BTV), 10/4
  •  Islip-Long Island (ISP), New York, 10/2
  •  Lansing, Michigan (LAN), 10/3
  •  Manchester, New Hampshire (MHT), 10/2
  •  Portsmouth, New Hampshire (PSM), 10/10
  •  Stewart/Newburgh, New York (SWF), 10/2
  •  Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Pennsylvania (AVP), 10/3

You can visitBreeze Airways for more information.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Your Local News & Weather. Anytime, Anywhere. Download the Fox 4 News Mobile App for FREE!