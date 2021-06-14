New law makes filers responsible for confidential information in circuit civil, county civil, and small claims court documents

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Clerk’s Office is asking the public to avoid putting their confidential information in civil court records.

The Florida Supreme Court will make filers responsible for ensuring their information is kept confidential in circuit civil, county civil, and small claims court documents.

Attorneys and those representing themselves in court will need to file Notices of Confidential Information when filing documents with Social Security numbers, bank account numbers, and other non-public information. This rule change will not affect family cases, such as divorces, child support, and domestic violence cases.

The clerk’s office will be hosting a free webinar at 2 p.m. on June 23.

Those wanting to learn more can register for the webinar, by clicking here.

The Clerk’s Office says for customers who are not represented by an attorney and have legal questions, can click here. to schedule a free appointment with Legal Aid at the Justice Center in Fort Myers.

