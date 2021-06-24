New foster program in Lee County helps animals get adopted

LEE COUNTY, Fla` — Our fur friends are looking for families.

Lee County Domestic Animal Services recently started a foster program to rehabilitate sick, injured and under-aged pets and help older pets get adopted.

The shelter is in need of volunteer foster parents to care for their many homeless residents. The length of the foster care depends on the individuals needs, which could be a few days or more than a month.

Animal services provides all medical care for the animals but the program allows pets a chance at socialization and personal care. Foster parents can volunteer to supply standard animal care items like food, bedding and litter boxes or they can be provided by the shelter.

To give a monetary donation or volunteer to become a foster parent, go to Leegov.com

