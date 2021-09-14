Watch
New flights through RSW starting this fall

Posted at 8:11 AM, Sep 14, 2021
LEE COUNTY — There are some new flights going in and out of RSW International Airport.

American has released a limited holiday service route to Austin that starts on December 16th.

If you're heading to Los Angeles, there will be two new routes you can take, a weekly route through Alaskan Airlines and a daily route through United.
And if you're planning a Canadian adventure, there's weekly flights to Toronto and Ottawa right now. The Toronto route restarted this week.

You can find the full list of new flights here.

