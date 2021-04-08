New Family Initiative Autism Support Center opens in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The new is a new Family Initiative Autism Support Center located at 734 SW 4th Street in Cape Coral.

A ribbon-cutting was held earlier in the morning.

The 3,900 square-foot facility is Southwest Florida’s first facility dedicated to championing individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and their families.

The new center features three clinical rooms for direct, evidence-based assessment; therapeutic intervention rooms; group activity spaces; kitchen; office; and observation room for caregiver and staff training.

Advanced technology is installed in the building allows for remote training and workshop hosting as well as enhanced security and safety.

Funding for the $400,000 project was sourced through a mix of state and private funds.

The building is named in honor of former State Senator Lizbeth Benacquisto who championed efforts to secure project funding from the State of Florida.

