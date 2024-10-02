Tampa based property insurance company under investigation for Ian related fraud

New details are emerging on the state’s criminal investigation into a Florida-based insurance company.

For months, FOX 4 has heard complaints from southwest Florida residents about their insurance provider Heritage Property and Casualty, based out of Tampa.

NEW DETAILS ON INSURANCE CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION

Residents complained their insurance claims weren’t paid in full after destruction left behind from Hurricane Ian.

Whistleblowers accused the insurance provider of changing reports from field adjusters.

“I know it’s pretty sensational what is alleged, and we want to get to the bottom of it,” said Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, confirming a criminal investigation.

State officials tell FOX 4 the state’s Department of Financial Service’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating allegations of systemic fraud.

“There is still an investigation that is taking place. In a criminal investigation every bit of evidence must be vetted. Just this week, more evidence was brought in by attorneys,” said Patronis.

State regulators fined Heritage $1,000,000 earlier this year, one of the largest regulatory fines in state history.

Regulators say the insurance company used adjusters that weren’t properly licensed and failed to respond to customers on time.

“If you’re talking about the adjusters that do the report, we now have protections in Florida law that you can’t just disregard what the adjuster does. We now have a clear, valid reason to depart downward. That may not have been in place when Ian happened,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Heritage denies any wrongdoing.

The company says they’ve made improvements to customer service and dropped rates by an average of 3% this year.