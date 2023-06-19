Neighbors saw suspicious car driving away after shooting leaves two dead in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS FLA. — Two people are dead after a late Sunday night shooting according to the Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD). Neighbors were describing what they say was a suspicious vehicle driving away from the scene.

Investigators with FMPD said this happened at a home near Framingham Court, and Deleon Street in Fort Myers, just west of Page Field.

On Monday, Cindy Cunningham, who has been house-sitting for her brother on Framingham Court, told Fox 4 what she saw minutes after hearing what she thought was gunfire.

“The outline looked to me like one of those sporty looking Carolla kinda cars or a Camry or something like that,” said Cunningham.

Cunningham said the driver could be a possible connection to the late Sunday night shooting, which FMPD said on Monday, was still without a suspect in custody.

“It was taillights and outline...and they went ahead and took a right out of the neighborhood,” said Cunningham.

The investigation on Sunday night, poured into the early hours on Monday morning where Fox 4 heard concerns from people getting ready for work.

“Makes you wonder about what’s going on and makes you wonder about your own safety and security," said one neighbor.

On Monday afternoon, all that was left were the sounds neighbors said they couldn't forget.

“Sounded like cue balls smashing together all at the same time," said Cunningham.

Fox 4 passed along all of the information provided by neighbors to FMPD.

At the time of this article, no new information had been provided by FMPD about any arrests, vehicles involved, or victims.

As for Cunningham, she said all she could do was check on her neighbors to ensure they were okay.

“While I'm sad for the people who got killed," said Cunningham, she added, "I'm really grateful that the neighbors are okay,” she said.

If you have information or tips, call Fort Myers Police Department at (239) 321-7700 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by clicking/ tapping here.