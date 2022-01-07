Neighbors react after man shot and killed outside condo building

LEHIGH ACRES — We are working to learn more details in the shooting death of a man in Lehigh Acres.

This happened outside the Gulf Place condominium complex on Gerald Ave.

So far, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office has not revealed the name of the man who was shot and killed, but people who live nearby tell us they could hear it, and sadly, they weren’t entirely shocked about violence happening so close to their homes.

The Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night after what it calls an “altercation."

Jim Friendlander lives one street over. He said, when the gun went off, the sound was unmistakable.

"I’ve been hunting all my life. I know the difference between firecrackers and shots, and there was two of them. I’m going to say a minute apart," said Friendlander.

The Sheriff’s Office has not named the man who died or the other individuals involved, but we spoke with Robert Fraser who lives nearby. He tells us he knows at least one of the culprits.

"One of the kids that did it, he’s had police involvement before in the same building where I live at, so I knew he was trouble," said Fraser.

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing, there is no longer any threat to the public, and all parties are accounted for.

We asked both Fraser and Friedlander if violence like this was common in their neighborhood.

“There’s been a lot of crime that’s been happening here in Lehigh Acres. I’ve been here for a year now, and it’s just like, it’s getting pretty bad," said Fraser.

“I’ve been here 64 years. Lehigh has changed. It’s not the Lehigh I grew up in," said Friendlander.

At this time Fox 4 has received some pictures and information from viewers possibly identifying the victim, but we are not going to release that information until we can get it confirmed by the Sheriff’s Office.

In its last social media post, the Sheriff’s Office said more details would be coming in the form of a press release at a later date.