Neighbors open up about family involved in apparent murder-suicide in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Monday, neighbors in Cape Coral said they are still in disbelief just days after what police are calling a domestic incident left two people dead in an apparent murder-suicide.

Families that live in the 100 block of South-East 13th Avenue where Cape Coral police say this all happened over the weekend, tell Fox 4 they live on a quiet street and the woman who lived in the home had only been living there for a short time.

It is a vivid memory for Larry Horner, who lives directly across the street.

On Monday afternoon, the home was still wrapped in police tape after a preliminary investigation by Cape Coral Major Crimes Unit found that 31-year-old Adrian Hernandez- Martinez armed with a gun, held a man and woman inside the home for several hours.

In a press release, investigators say Hernandez-Martinez shot and killed the man before eventually shooting and killing himself.

The woman, who police said was able to make her way to safety, neighbors said is the one living in the home and had only been there for maybe three months.

“I have seen them here cleaning the yard when they first bought it but besides that, hi, bye, never really talked to them,” said Horner.

Horner who said he has been living on 13th Avenue for two years says the neighborhood is quiet and filled with several people who have experience keeping communities safe.

“We have from what neighbors told me when I moved in there are retired police officers that live around the area," said Horner.

People like Lou Diulus.

“Everybody watches out for each other if we see a suspicious car, we check it out ourselves,” said Diulus.

A reason Diulus said he is surprised something like this happened on their street.

“We definitely feel sorry for her to be in that situation. Just bought a home, had a boyfriend, and then for that to happen in the home that she just bought that has got to be terrible I can't even imagine that," said Diulus.