Neighbors frantically search for man during house fire

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Investigators are combing through the rubble of an early morning house fire, as neighbors anxiously await word about the home's owner.

Cape Coral Fire officials were called to a home on the corner of SE 3rd Street and SE 4th Place just after midnight Tuesday.

Neighbors and witnesses reported hearing explosions within the home, along with towering flames and thick smoke. Several people tried to enter the home, which reportedly belongs to a veteran in his 70s.

"Another gentleman and I tried to enter, but to no avail," said Steve Butler. "Everything was too hot to grab, and stuff was blowing up inside."

Fire crews were still monitoring for hotspots by 6 a.m. Tuesday. There is currently no word on the fate of the homeowner.

A cause for the blaze is still under investigation.