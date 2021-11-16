Neighbors concerned about newly rezoned lot in Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES, FLA. — A newly rezoned lot in Lehigh Acres which would allow for multi-family duplex’s and attached two-family homes is starting to concern neighbors in the area.

Neighbors say they don’t approve of the rezoning that just happened within the last few weeks.

The neighbors we spoke with live directly next to the lot. They would prefer for it to be left alone and that’s what they were told since they moved here more than 10 and 15 years ago that the area was a preserve. They’ve been attending the county meetings and hope their voices are heard.

Rafael Griego, “I went to the hearing we’re all against it. All the neighbors here are against it. Just imagine how many wells they’re going to have to have that’s not good for anybody and the soil. We don’t have sewer system here so it’s going to be septic tanks can you imagine that that is horrible. The density is too high for this area we all have half an acre and they’re going to build on that is ridiculous. When we bought the property we were told that this was going to be a preserve."

He's lived here since 2006 and will move if the new development gets approved.

"I think the traffic is going to be tremendous. If that is turned into what I think it’s going to be turned into I think it’s going to be a heck of a lot of traffic not only that but an impact ecologically. Just imagine how many wells they’re going to have to have that’s not good for anybody and the soil. We don’t have sewer system here so it’s going to be septic tanks can you imagine that that is horrible. I dunno what we’re going to do next you guys. You guys are the best resource. Leave it the way it is leave it the way it is zoned. I don’t mind having a single-family home there but RMA no, I’m all against it. Please leave it the way it is," Griego.

Another concerned neighbor, Frank DiLonardo says, “During Irma this whole area for flooded this before my fence came up 4 days after that I have pictures of the way it flooded now when they do construction over there and have to build up that property it’s going to be 4 feet higher than now it’s going to back the water up to our property.”

The zoning change was passed unanimously with the county in the Meadowbrook Estates subdivision. These neighbors say if anything single family homes would be better than having a duplex's there.

We reached out for comment from County Commissioner Frank Mann but was told he had a full schedule and as of Tuesday night still have not heard back. Also tried getting information from the county but was told they’ll know more when the developer gets back with them. We reached out to the developer but no word back.

The neighbors say they haven’t been given a timeline so they are just left wondering what’s going to happen next and when.