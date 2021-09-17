Neighbors calling for Brian Laundrie to share details about Gabby Petito's disappearance

NORTHPORT — We’re hearing from people living near Brian Laundrie in Northport demanding answers in the disappearance of Gabby Petito.

So far, he hasn’t come out to speak with anyone, just issuing statements through his attorney.

With Petito still missing, neighbors we spoke with are getting more and more anxious for answers. Jason Sternquist and his family put together signs on their golf cart. They’ve been driving back and forth in front of Laundrie’s house.

"If it was my daughter that was missing, I can’t think of anybody that would stop me from going in that house, grabbing that kid, and finding out information," said Sternquist.

Information is still only coming in bits and pieces right now. On Thursday, Fox 4 obtained body camera footage from police in Moab, UT. They pulled Petito and Laundrie over on August 12th after getting a report from someone that had seen them fighting.

"We’ve just been fighting all morning, and he wouldn’t let me in the car before. He told me I need to calm down," said Petito in the body cam footage.

"She just gets worked up sometimes, and I just try to distance myself from her, so I locked the car and I walked away from her," said Laundrie in the footage.

Police examined Laundrie for injuries they could see on his face and hands.

“What got the scratches on your eye?" said one officer in the video.

"The phone," said Laundrie.

"The phone? So you push her and she hit you?" said the officer.

"She was, I wasn’t, it wasn’t like a push and she jumped on me. She was already, she was already, I don’t want to, she was already swinging and I was pushing her," said Laundrie.

Another officer can be seen speaking with Petito in the footage separately.

“What was the reason behind the slapping and stuff? What was it you were attempting to accomplish by slapping him?" said the officer.

"I was trying to get him to stop telling me to calm down," said Petito.

According to the police report, officers ultimately decided to tell the couple to spend the night in separate places to cool off, finding Laundrie a hotel room for the night and letting Petito leave in the couple's van.

But before they left, one officer tried to offer Petito some advice from his own experience with his ex-wife.

“We would feed off each other’s anxiety and spiral, you know what I mean? And it doesn’t matter how much I loved her. It may be bad for your soul, just saying. I’m not telling you what to do with your life, but if you know you have anxiety, look at the situations you can get in," said the officer to Petito.

Back in Northport, Sternquist and many others are wondering what happened in the month since that video was taken, and they’re frustrated because they think one person has the answers.

"It’s inevitable, he has to come out. He has to say what happened. He has to say, he has to tell people what happened," said Sternquist.

There were other things we learned from the body camera video. Petito tells officers she suffers from obsessive compulsive disorder and anxiety, and Laundrie tells officers this type of arguing was something that had happened before.

But neighbors are hoping we can get more information soon that could help bring Petito home.