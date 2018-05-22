Neighbor shoots dogs to death to protect goats and kids

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Caleb Lowman says he was forced to use his shotgun on his neighbor's three dogs when they got out of their cage and began attacking his goats.

“When I came out I had the shotgun with me," explained Lowman. "With the hopes it wouldn’t have to be used.”

Lowman says this isn't the first time the dogs have gotten out and been aggressive. On Monday, the dogs got out of their fence and into his yard where his goats were attacked. Lowman showed Fox 4 pictures of bite marks up and down the goats' neck and legs. However, one of the dogs' owners, Jake Hutto, claims his pets have never been aggressive.

“I don’t understand how it’s possible to shoot three dogs in the head, to blow their face off," said Hutto.

Lowman's family called Animal Control for Monday's incident and says they safely returned all three dogs to his neighbors. Five days later, Lowman says it happened again. This time in front of his 13-year-old daughter, Chloe.

“I had to go outside and watch basically my babies be attacked by dogs," said Chloe.

Lowman says his family tried several times to get the dogs off the goats, which left two goats dead. It's then he pulled out his shotgun, killing all three dogs. Hutto came home to find three large trash bags his dogs were in from Animal Control.

“There’s nothing more you can do, nothing’s going to bring them back.”

Fox 4 found there were several citations issued from Animal Control to the dog owners' household. But with two goats and three dogs now gone, Lowman says this isn't what he wanted.

"This time it was our goats, Monday it was our goats; if we let that happen again that could have been my children," he said. "It didn’t need to be this way if they just secured their dogs."

A spokesperson for Animal Control says this is an active investigation. Lowman tells Fox 4 when he put in his final statement today at Animal Control, he was told two citations would be issued against the dog owners. He says the citations are for dogs menacing and harassing livestock and running at large.