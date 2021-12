NAPLES, Fla. — NCH Community Blood Center unveiled a brand new bloodmobile.

It replaces an out-of-date one NCH was using.

Officials say the upgrade will make it easier for people to give blood.

They say it is more important now since we are in the midst of a national blood shortage.

The NCH Community Blood Center now has two bloodmobiles.

They are now raising money to replace the older one as well.