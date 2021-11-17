NCH opens new cardiovascular clinic

NAPLES, Fla. — The Naples Community Hospital system celebrated the opening of its new cardiovascular clinic Tuesday.

NCH Baker Hospital is now home to a new cardiovascular intensive care unit (CVICU) and suite of three operating rooms meant for minimally-invasive procedures.

Hospital leaders say this is the first in a series of steps in expansions for the cardiology unit.

"We're raising $150 million to build a heart tower right next to where we are right now," said subsection chief Robert Pascotto. "This CVICU is going to be right next to where that heart tower is."

Patients began being transported to the new unit immediately following Tuesday's ribbon cutting.

