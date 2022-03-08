NCH, Lee Health mark COVID anniversary

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Leaders and healthcare workers from the Lee Health and Naples Community Hospital systems will mark two years of the Coronavirus crisis in Southwest Florida on Tuesday.

Speakers will discuss the impacts COVID-19 has had on the health systems, healthcare workers and community.

Those scheduled to attend include Dr. Larry Antonucci, President & Chief Executive Officer of Lee Health; Paul Hiltz, President & Chief Executive Officer of NCH Healthcare System; Dr. Shyam Kapadia, Pulmonologist & Critical Care Specialist at Lee Health and Ilia Echevaria, PhD, RN, Chief Nursing Officer for NCH North Naples Hospital and Director of the NCH COVID Response Team.

Their announcement is scheduled to begin at noon; look for that event in the video player below. Come back to this page after the event for a summary and for more coverage from Fox 4 News.