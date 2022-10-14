National Weather Service releases Hurricane Ian data for Collier, Hendry and Glades

The National Weather Service has released updated Hurricane Ian data for south Florida, including Collier, Hendry and Glades Counties.

Collier County

NWS confirmed that Collier County had five deaths, three by drowning and two related to heart disease and storm-related stress. An estimated 32,500 people evacuated from the county.

Significant to major storm surge flooding affected a majority of the county. The highest wind speeds recorded were between 100 - 110 mph.

An estimated 201,095 customers were without power the day after the storm.

An estimated damage cost for the county is $2.2 billion, with $1.7 billion coming from residential properties and $492 million from commercial. A total of 33 buildings were destroyed and 3,515 suffered from major damage.

Breakdown of damage costs:

Unincorporated Collier County - $948 million

Naples - $989 million

Marco Island - $256 million

Everglades City - $7.1 million

Hendry County

NWS confirmed two deaths in Hendry County, one of which was a 72-year-old male who suffered a heart attack during the storm.

Maximum wind speeds in the county were between 60 - 70 mph.

An estimated 10,588 customers were without power the day after the storm.

Estimated damage cost for the county is $419,000. A total of 112 structures were damaged.

Glades County

There are no confirmed deaths in Glades County.

Maximum wind speeds in the county were between 60 - 70 mph.

An estimated 5,696 customers were without power the day after the storm.

A total of three structures were destroyed. 14 structures sustained major damage and 25 sustained minor damage.

Two homes in Moore Haven were severely damaged by a tornado.