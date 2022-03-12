National Weather Service investigating weak tornado at Fort Myers Beach

The National Weather Service is looking into a waterspout that briefly moved onshore as a weak tornado at Fort Myers Beach Saturday.
Reports show it happened at 12:09 p.m.
Many beach-goers posted the incident to social media showing people running as debris swirled around them.
Crazy Waterspout in #FortMyers #Florida today. Minor injuries reported at the Lani Kai Beach resort. #Flwx #Tornado @stormwx1 pic.twitter.com/qWsEYQbEum
— Luke (@lukeincanada) March 12, 2022
Minor damage was reported to the Lani Kai Beach Resort.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as the NWS in Tampa provides more details.