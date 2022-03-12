National Weather Service investigating weak tornado at Fort Myers Beach

The National Weather Service is looking into a waterspout that briefly moved onshore as a weak tornado at Fort Myers Beach Saturday.

Reports show it happened at 12:09 p.m.

Many beach-goers posted the incident to social media showing people running as debris swirled around them.

Minor damage was reported to the Lani Kai Beach Resort.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as the NWS in Tampa provides more details.