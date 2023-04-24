National Park Week celebrates everything parks in 2023

Visiting a national park can help bring you peace as you reconnect with nature's beauty.

This week may be the perfect week to visit one of 400 national parks scattered across America, 11 of which are here in Florida.

The National Park Service is inviting you to celebrate National Park Week.

National Park Week is April 22 - April 30 and aims to highlight the natural and cultural resources of the national parks.

If you want to visit a national park in our area, head to Big Cypress National Preserve or Everglades National Park.