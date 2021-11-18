National non-profit helping local dog rescue raise money for a shelter

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A local dog rescue known for taking in dogs who otherwise wouldn’t survive is being recognized by a national charity that goes across the country raising money for shelter animals.

Jordan's Way is a non-profit that travels to each of the 50 states, to put on fund-raising events for rescues and shelters. Its President, Kris Rotunda, said he started it after his rescue dog, Jordan, passed away.

"When I got her, I always said I was going to do something to kind of make the unnoticed noticed. So what I do at Jordan's Way, is I go around the country and I do these large fundraisers for shelters, rescues, foster-based rescues, and I bring a lot of awareness to the animals," Rotunda said. "To date, we've been to 270 shelters or rescues since January and we have raised anywhere from $5,000 to $58,000 in four hours."

Over the last ten months, Jordan’s Way has gotten more than 330,000 followers on Facebook.

Rotunda said they choose the rescues and shelters they help based on nominations, and a local rescue, Love is Fur Ever Dog Rescue, had a lot of nominations. Love is Fur Ever has saved suspected bait dogs, and others who have been severely neglected or abused. Rotunda said he does this to shine a light on animals, and the people who rescue them.

"So the fundraisers incorporate the animals and the people. We do a lot of stuff, like pie faces, we do ice bucket challenges. If we hit $5,000, every dog gets a burger. If we hit $10,000, we call it a wiener mania and every dog gets a hot dog," Rotunda said.

The fundraiser is Sunday, November 21st, from 10-2 PM at Happy Days Auto on Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers. It will also be streamed on Facebook live, so people can share and encourage more donations.

The Founder of Love is Fur Ever Dog Rescue, Victoria Paschke, said the goal of this fundraiser is to raise enough money to put a down payment on a facility so they have a physical shelter for their animals.

"Where we can hold our fosters and have volunteers come and rotate these dogs, and play with them, and love them. And people can come visit them and adopt them," Paschke said.

There will be rescue dogs at the fundraiser, and a lot of fun and games to keep you entertained. And Samantha Kellum, one of the rescue's fosters, said she'll do something pretty big if they hit their fund-raising goal.

"I just said if we actually raise $30,000, I would let Vicki shave my hair off. And I have an ugly head. I can feel it," Kellum said.