Nathan's Famous closes Cape Coral location

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Fans of iconic New York hot dog purveyor Nathan's Famous will no longer be able to head to a Southwest Florida restaurant for their fix.

Representatives for the restaurant confirmed the owner of the Cape Coral location on Del Prado Blvd. decided to close down this month.

Plans for another restaurant that had been advertised at a shopping center under construction on Pine Island Road have been canceled, according to the chain's representative.

A second location on Cleveland Ave. just past Edison Mall was closed last year. It has since been replaced by a taco restaurant.

Nathan's fans can still get the company's at-home products. Wieners, corn dogs and fries can be found at grocery stores across Southwest Florida.