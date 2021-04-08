Watch
Naples woman facing charges for exploiting elderly out of more than $100K

Posted at 9:56 PM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 21:59:30-04

NAPLES, Fla. — A Naples woman facing charges for exploiting the elderly out of more than $100K in jewelry, cash, and new cars.

Investigators say the charges against Lynn Marie Keller, 65, stem from incidents reported in 2019 when jewelry and personal banking documents had been stolen from an elderly victim.

Deputies traced the crimes to Keller. They also learned she forged a victim’s name on a new vehicle, transferring the title to herself as a “gift.” Keller also transferred funds from the victim’s account to her own account and forged checks in the victims’ names.

Keller, was arrested in Monroe County April 5, on a Collier County warrant for charges relating to crimes against the elderly and grand theft from a person 65 or older, among others.

Keller has been booked into the Monroe County Jail where her bond is set at $150,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

