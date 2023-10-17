NAPLES | Search teams looking for 80-year-old woman with Alzheimer's

NAPLES, Fla. — A search is underway for an 80-year-old, non-verbal Naples woman.

According to the Collier County Sheriff's Office, Margaret Ann Galloway went missing around 1:45 pm Monday and she is now considered missing and endangered.

“She’s 80 years old, 5’8 inches tall and approximately 160 pounds," said Andrea Jones, the Collier County Media specialist.

Jones says Galloway was last seen wearing a white and pink shirt, pink shorts, white sneakers, and her Alzheimer's identification bracelet.

“She was with her husband they were getting ready to leave," Jones said. "He was getting ready she may have left the residence."

Deputies say Galloway was last seen walking in the Crowd Point community. The sheriff's office said a neighbor's doorbell camera caught Galloway walking not far from her home.

Several search crews in the area, including aviation, dive teams, drones, and a bloodhound from Charlotte County are searching for Galloway.

“One of the difficulties that we are facing in this search is the area," Jones said. "The neighborhood backs up to one side of a preserve—there is some thick brush in there. There are also numerous bodies of water one of which is about 60-feet deep.”

Jones said that the cooler temperatures are also a concern. Because Galloway is nonverbal, investigators say if you come in contact with her be comforting and call 911.

This is developing, check back for more updates.

