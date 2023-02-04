Naples Seafood and Music Festival serving up some much needed fun and eats

NAPLES, Fla. — Some good eats, great music, and better times.

The Second Annual Naples Seafood and Music Festival has arrived this weekend.

It’s a festival that is bringing all kinds of tastes to Collier County.

"Great music, great people- always a good time.”

Good times are being had on the stage, and amongst the crowd, at the Italian American Club in Naples. Hosts of this year's Naples Seafood and Music Festival.

“It really turns into a great, mini village when we set up here,” said David Hobbs, Director of Music Events for Paragon Festivals.

A mini village of vendors with food from just about anywhere your taste buds could dream of.

"Moved to Florida and no good cajun food so I had to get my black pots out and get busy.”

Like the Real Cajun Cook himself— Randy Chustz.

“We serving all kinds of good stuff from Louisiana," said Chustz. "We got all kinds of different po'boys, gumbo, jambalaya, crawfish étouffée, red beans and rice.”

You name it and Randy's got it.

“Shrimp, oysters, soft shell crab, alligator, catfish- you name it, we've got it," said Lauren Chustz. "Alligator, absolutely!”

And the timing couldn't be more suitable.

"Being out in the public is something this group of people really haven't ben able to do," said Hobbs. "We scheduled events in Fort Myers and around the area and now it's time. We deserve to be able to get out and have a little party.”

If you do happen to visit the festival, be sure to stop by Randy's stand. Oh, and don't forget to give him plenty of compliments.

"You can't put a price on that, you really can't," says Lauren. "It's the best compliment and, for a cajun, you don't find a higher compliment than that!”

“I'm in it for the compliments. (laughs)” said Randy.