COLLIER COUNTY — If you're looking for a new home, you might not have to search very far. A new report from U.S. News and World Reports has named Naples #7 on the list of Best Places to Live for 2021.

Naples sits firmly in the top 10, ahead of Portland, Maine at #8 and behind Colorado Springs, Colorado at #6. The scores were evaluated based on individual quality of life, real estate value and job market scores.

Just to the north, Sarasota also made the top 10 list, sitting at #9.