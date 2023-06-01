Naples Police Department will start wearing new and improved uniforms

NAPLES, Fla. — In Naples, Police now have a new uniform option that officials say can alleviate back pain and keep officers cool in the heat.

The officers can now choose to wear their body armor on the outside of their shirts. The last uniform required this armor to be worn underneath.

The vest also comes with attachments so officers can redistribute, or take off, some of the weight from their equipment.

Naples Police Lt. Bryan McGinn says, "It lowers the ability for a back injury and things like that, they're able to displace some more of that weight. It does alleviate the heat a little bit more because you're able to keep that vest away from you when you don't need it. And it also allows easier access to their equipment."

Naples Police Department tells us that it updated its uniforms a couple of years back.