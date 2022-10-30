Naples police arrest armed suspect outside car dealership

NAPLES, Fla. — Naples Police responded to a 911 call in reference to an armed subject, later identified as Micah Weiss Bennett, walking around the Jaguar Dealership carrying a rifle and wearing a camouflage tarp on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 4:12 p.m.

Witnesses say Bennett approached several employees and customers while holding the rifle, which caused mass panic at the dealership and caused employees and customers to run away.

Officers observed Bennett driving out of the dealership in his truck. Officers conducted a traffic stop at the dealership and Bennett was taken into custody without incident. Bennett told officers he was being attacked by radiation and made other nonsensical statements. Detectives attempted to interview Bennett, but he indicated people were following him and declined to be interviewed further. Bennett was charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigators called Bennett’s mother and she advised her son was diagnosed as bipolar and was previously placed into protective custody under the Baker Act. Bennett traveled from Pierson, Florida to visit his aunt in Fort Myers, Florida, but it’s unknown why he went to the Jaguar Dealership.

Officers say they recovered 14 handguns, 3 rifles, brass knuckles, a large amount of ammunition, and a bullet-proof vest.