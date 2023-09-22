Watch Now
NAPLES | New Police Chief announced

Naples Police Department
Posted at 5:14 PM, Sep 22, 2023
NAPLES, Fla. — The Naples Police Department (NPD) has announced the appointment of its new police chief, Ciro M. Dominguez.

Chief Dominguez was selected after a four-month-long search involving 175 candidates.

He began his career with NPD in 1982 and left 10 years later to work with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. He then took a position in Hillsborough County.

Dominguez holds a bachelor's degree from Barry University and a master's degree in Criminal Justice Administration from Saint Leo University. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and is a Florida State Certified Instructor for Firearms and Defense Tactics.

Dominguez will officially take office on October 16.

