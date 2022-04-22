Naples man found guilty of killing his wife

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — 55-year-old Raymond Colon was found guilty of first-degree murder charges.

The jury returned the guilty verdict last night after deliberating for about thirty minutes following a nine-day trial.

Raymond Colon was convicted of shooting and killing his wife, Victoria Lynne Colon, 49, in the driveway of their home in Golden Gate Estates on December 9, 2018.

According to police records, When deputies arrived a white SUV pulled up behind the patrol car, in front of the Naples residence. A neighbor yelled out to the deputy that the driver was the man they had seen fleeing the home.

Colon was immediately taken into custody. The victim was found on the driveway with multiple gunshot wounds.

Sentencing has been set for May 10th.