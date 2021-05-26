Naples man dies teaching son how to drive in church parking lot

NAPLES, Fla. — A 65-year-old man has died after teaching his adult son how to drive in the parking lot of First Baptist Church, 3000 Orange Blossom Drive, on Monday night.

According to reports, just after 8 p.m., the son was attempting to park an SUV, but stepped on the accelerator while being guided by his father who was standing outside on the opposite side of a parking block. The SUV jumped the parking bock and hit the father.

The father was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital in critical condition, but died today.

The son, a 34-year-old man from Colombia, South America, reported no injuries, but is now facing felony charges of having no driver's license resulting in a serious injury.