Naples man dies after crashing pickup truck into canal

NAPLES, FLA — Collier County Sheriff's Office says the first call came in around 6:30p.m. Saturday.

Florida State Highway Patrol says a pickup truck was traveling east on Frangipani Avenue west of Sugareberry Street when it went left off the roadway and drove over an enbankment... then went into a canal.

The pickup truck overturned and became submerged in that canal.

The 37 year old male driver was transported to Physicians Regional and later pronounced deceased. f

FHP's report states the 33 year old and 29 year old male passengers weren't injured.

The report also states no one in that vehicle was wearing a seatbelt.

This crash remains under investigation.

