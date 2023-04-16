Naples man charged with two counts of manslaughter in deadly hit-and-run crash

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Naples man faces two charges of DUI manslaughter and two charges of leaving the scene of a deadly crash after two people a hit-and-run crash in Sarasota Saturday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, 59-year-old Donald Johnsen was traveling south on I-75 around 7:10 p.m. when he collided with the left side of a Ford pickup truck.

After the collision, the pickup truck rotated and traveled onto the grass shoulder, then overturned.

Johnsen fled the scene.

The rear passengers of the Ford were ejected from the vehicle. One was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to a hospital and later died.

The driver and front passenger were both seriously injured and taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Johnsen was located a short time later and arrested.