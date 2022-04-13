Watch
Naples man arrested for shooting outside Fort Myers strip club

Posted at 1:53 PM, Apr 13, 2022
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A Naples man was arrested for a shooting outside a Fort Myers strip club back in February.

The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday at the Allure Gentlemen's Club off Cleveland Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they arrested Jacob Martinez on Wednesday.

Jacob Martinez

Martinez is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and discharging a firearm in public.

According to Fort Myers police, no one was injured in the incident.

A vehicle and other evidence have been recovered by investigators.

There was some property damage reported.

