Naples man accused of touching and intimidating women

Security staff are working together to provide extra security at night in the government complex grounds
Collier County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 3:29 PM, Jan 19, 2022
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A Naples man is charged with battery after deputies say he touched two women and intimidated two others.

Investigators say it happened when the women were walking in the Collier County Government Center on Wednesday.

Jonas Charles is charged with two counts of battery. Additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues.

Deputies say the first woman claims Charles grabbed her by the shoulders and midsection in the parking lot of the complex.

They say she pushed him and called a co-worker for help. He then approached a second woman and began circling her. She pushed him away and shouted at him.

Witnesses say he then quickly approached a third and a fourth woman.

