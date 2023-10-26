NAPLES | Man, 91, in custody on molestation charges from years of alleged abuse

NAPLES, Fla. — A 91-year-old Naples man is behind bars after he was accused for molesting his young relatives for nearly 15 years.

John Meyer Sr. was arrested Wednesday at him home after Naples Police say they received reports from the alleged victims.

Meyer appeared in court via a live stream from the jail where you can see him in a wheelchair.

Photo courtesy: WFTX

He didn't say anything in court, however Naples Police say he molested his relatives between the ages 3 to 12.

Naples Police said it happened from 2001 to 2015 and all incidents were in Collier County.

Photo Courtesy: Collier County Sheriff's Office

It's unclear how Meyer is related to the alleged victims but his daughter and caregiver were both in court Thursday afternoon for his first appearance.

Judge Blake Adams set Meyer's bond to $300,000.

He's due to be back in court in November.