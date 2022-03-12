Naples is seeing green with return of annual St. Patrick's Day Parade

NAPLES, Fla. — On this Saturday, Naples is seeing green thanks to the return of an annual tradition.

The St. Patrick's Day Parade is taking over the area with dozens of people walking through the streets. Floats, bands and a whole lot of green to celebrate this year's St. Patrick's Day. To kick-start the special occasion, a flag raising ceremony took place in Crayton Cove.

But quite the turnout is expected for this year's parade. Naples Fire Rescue, Collier County Sheriff’s Dept., City Council, an assortment of local high school bands and many more are anticipated to join in.

The parade is starting on 10th Ave. South, traveling down 3rd Street up to 5th Ave. South. From there, the parade route will go down 5th Ave. where they will travel to 8th Street South and end at 8th Ave. South.

The parade gets underway at 11 o’clock this morning. You can find more information about the day's festivities online right here.