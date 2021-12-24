Naples Hooters staff donates cash, toys, books to advocacy center

NAPLES, Fla. — The staff of the Naples branch of Hooters Bar & Restaurant hope area children will have a merry Christmas with their donation of $15,000 plus books and bears to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collier County.

Restaurant management says they have an annual holiday tradition of collecting donations of books and bears to help the center.

“Our team is honored to help again this year and make an impact for the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collier County," said South Florida Hooters' Kristi Quarles.

The Children’s Advocacy Center of Collier County exists to improve the lives of abused children. You can help make an impact in the center's activities for the upcoming year - click here to learn more and make a donation.

