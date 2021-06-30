Naples home shuttered after years of community complaints

NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County Deputies and code enforcement officers shuttered an East Naples residence Tuesday.

Actions come after receiving 92 complaints about the house at 5329 Trammell St. since December 2019. According to Authorities, residents complained about unsanitary conditions, noise and drug sales. Occupants also reportedly ran generators for power.

Three search warrants at the house have been executed since 2019. Two dozen arrests have been made. Firearms, ammunition, thousands of dollars in cash, and illegal drugs have been seized from the home.

Deputies and code enforcers boarded up and secured the property after the violations weren’t corrected based on an April 23 order by the Collier County Nuisance Abatement Board to vacate the property by April 30. The property will remain vacant for 364 days, according to the order.