Naples group protests Russian aggression against Ukraine

NAPLES, Fla. — “We’re all on edge with what’s happening with Ukraine, obviously. And many of us still have family in Ukraine,” says Natalie Santasiero, the Naples branch President of the Ukrainian National Women's League. They held a demonstration in Naples Sunday.

“We had about fifty people show up, and these are Ukrainians that live in the Southwest Florida area. Some of us are born here in America…We’re of Ukrainian descent," she says.

And with so many of those Southwest Floridians with family in the region, she says she and so many others are closely monitoring the rapidly shifting situation.

“I have a cousin in western Ukraine. And I just spoke with them a few days ago and I asked what’s going on how are they feeling. They said that they’re on alert," explains Santasiero.

That heightened sense of alert, she says, is manifesting itself in different ways.

“The children are being taught evacuation drills and procedures in school. They’re not so much afraid of a land invasion but they are a little concerned that perhaps that he might bomb some of the factories and plants that they depend upon.”

She asks that all Southwest Floridians pay attention, and show support - which her family tells her, they appreciate.

“This affects all of us because don’t forget, if Putin gets away with this…and we’re not strong enough and stand up to him - China is watching, North Korea is watching, Iran is watching…”

“She said ‘we know America is behind us, supporting us, and helping us, and she said we Ukrainians truly appreciate that.”

She says that if you want to help, one of the main things you can do is write Florida senators and congresspeople to tell them to support the Ukraine.