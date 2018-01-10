Naples, Fort Myers areas rank high on national 'best-performing' list

In Southwest Florida, the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton area placed #6 nationally, jumping up from #26 the previous year.
The Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island area came in at #18, down one spot from 2016. The areas numbers were boosted by a strong score in the 5-year job growth category, ranking 3rd overall.
And the Fort Myers-Cape Coral area placed at #30, after ranking at #15 in 2016.
Other Florida cities on the list include Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford at #7, and Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater at #15.
The most-improved area on their list is also in Florida. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville jumped from #153 in 2016 to #63 in 2017.
The Provo-Orem area top the list this year. Home to Brigham Young University, the area benefited from high-tech industries helping to create broad-based job growth that placed first among large metros.