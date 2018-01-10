Naples, Fort Myers areas rank high on national 'best-performing' list

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. -- A non-profit think tank has released their ranking of the "best-performing cities" for 2017, and some Southwest Florida cities received high marks.

The Milken Institute releases their national index each year, ranking 200 metropolitan areas using metrics based on job creation, wage gains, and technology developments.

The Sunshine State fared well in their rankings, placing five entries among the top 30 in the country.

VIEW INTERACTIVE MAP HERE

In Southwest Florida, the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton area placed #6 nationally, jumping up from #26 the previous year.

The Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island area came in at #18, down one spot from 2016. The areas numbers were boosted by a strong score in the 5-year job growth category, ranking 3rd overall.

And the Fort Myers-Cape Coral area placed at #30, after ranking at #15 in 2016.

Other Florida cities on the list include Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford at #7, and Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater at #15.

The most-improved area on their list is also in Florida. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville jumped from #153 in 2016 to #63 in 2017.

The Provo-Orem area top the list this year. Home to Brigham Young University, the area benefited from high-tech industries helping to create broad-based job growth that placed first among large metros.

VIEW FULL LIST OF RANKINGS HERE