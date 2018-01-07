Naples fire and rescue crews battle multiple brush fires

NAPLES, Fla. - It was a busy weekend for Fire and Rescue crews in Naples. Three total brush fires broke out on Saturday.

According to North Collier Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Al Duffie, current weather conditions are making brush fries more likely to occur.

"The conditions are right. The Low humidity and th wind that we had", he told four in your corner today as he and his team worked on a scene on Stranding Oaks Lane.

It was the second brush fire they responded to that day. Even though the flames were put out, crews worked to prevent another blaze by spraying water in the trees and on the ground in the surrounding area.

For Duffie and his team, the cold and dry conditions are not the only thing they have to worry about this dry season. According to Battalion Chief Duffie, the leftover debris from Hurricane Irma is making things more difficult than normal.

Greater Naples Fire and Rescue also responded to a brush fire, this one on 23rd Street Southwest. They were there well into the night working. They also were spraying the area with water to prevent future fires after the blaze initially broke out in the early afternoon.

Fire crews are urging homeowners to be vigilant and start checking for brush around their properties. A 30 foot perimeter is reccomended to help decrease the change of damage to your home.