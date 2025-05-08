Naples family sues Airbnb over son’s death after carbon monoxide leak in Brazil

NAPLES, Fla. — A Naples family wants justice after their son was found dead inside an Airbnb.

The 24-year-old was found inside a vacation rental in Brazil with a carbon monoxide leak in 2022.

Family members tell Fox 4 community corespondent Stephen Pimpo they are suing Airbnb to make sure this doesn't happen to anyone else:

“It is very difficult to see the pictures, because I know these are the last images I have of him,” said Rosa Martinez, the man’s mother. “That there’s not going to be anymore pictures.”

Martinez should be celebrating her son Sebastian Mejia’s 27th birthday on Friday. Instead, the Naples woman said she is still seeking justice for his death.

“I cannot describe it in words,” she said. “It was very painful. My whole life changed in a second.”

Mejia was in Brazil studying the local culture for his master’s degree at New York University, where he was on Fulbright Scholarship. In October of 2022, Martinez got the call that her son was found dead inside the bathroom of his Airbnb. According to Rio de Janeiro Police, Mejia was exposed to enough carbon monoxide to kill a person and a substance compatible with morphine was found in his system.

This is the toxicology report:

Rio de Janeiro Police The toxicology report for Sebastian Mejia.

After spending years in arbitration, Martinez said they are suing Airbnb for Mejia’s wrongful death, saying they should require carbon monoxide detectors in all their rentals.

“This is important, not only to us as a family, but to other families that had experienced the type of death that Sebastian experienced as well,” she said.

Airbnb sent the following statement to Fox 4:

“The loss of a loved one is a tragedy and we extend our deep sympathy to the Mejia family.”

While we cannot comment on litigation , sharing some information on our CO and safety efforts by way of background :

We encourage hosts to install a CO detector for listings that have fuel-burning appliances. Listings that report having one are clearly marked for guests. If a guest books a listing where detectors aren’t reported, we flag this to them in booking confirmation and reminder emails, along with a recommendation to bring a portable detector. Guests can also ask hosts questions before booking through in-platform messaging.

We run a global, industry-leading carbon monoxide initiative that has given away over 280,000 free combined smoke and CO detectors to hosts. Alongside this, we run global and local campaigns to increase community awareness, and have partnered with safety experts – like the International Association of Fire Chiefs and American Red Cross – to produce and promote CO education resources and training.

When we’re alerted to a reported issue, we take action, up to removal of the listing or host from the platform. We provide 24/7 customer support, and a 24 Hour Safety Line, so guests and hosts can directly reach our specialized Safety team for help during a stay.

Martinez does not believe that is good enough.

“(We want to) make sure that Sebastian's passing counts for something,” she said. “If we can prevent another family to go through what we have gone through for these two and a half years, we'll do it.”