Naples doctor arrested for 2019 shooting death of a truck driver in Vermont

A Naples doctor was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting of a truck driver in Vermont.

Vermont State Police say an arrest warrant for second-degree murder was issued for Joseph Piri.

Deputies with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office assisted in arresting Piri on Thursday, December 16, 2021.

Investigators say the murder charge arises from the shooting death of Roberto Fonseca-Rivera, 44, of Boston, Massachusetts, whose body was found behind the wheel of the Katsiroubas Produce truck he had been driving along Vermont Route 103 in Rockingham on November 1, 2019.

Police say Piri and Fonseca-Rivera did not know each other.

They say through their investigation, the state police learned that Piri was driving a 2018 Toyota Tundra on Vermont Route 103 in close proximity to Fonseca-Rivera’s delivery truck on the day in question.

Officers discovered Piri lived in Connecticut at the time and was returning home from a property he owned in Londonderry, Vermont.

Detectives reviewed surveillance footage, GPS data, photographs, and other information to determine that Piri was driving immediately in front of Fonseca-Rivera just before the shooting occurred.

Piri’s arraignment in Vermont is pending his extradition from Florida and has yet to be scheduled.