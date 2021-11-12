Naples Design District hosts 5th annual Deck the District Holiday Stroll

NAPLES, Fla. — Naples Design District is getting into the holiday spirit with its 5th annual Deck the District Holiday Stroll.
Participants can spend time walking the streets of the design district. At the first stop, guests will get their Deck the District passport and are encouraged to visit as many participating businesses as possible in order to be eligble to win raffle prizes.
The event will be held Wednesday, Dec. 1 from 4-8 p.m.
Participating businesses include:
Naples Depot Museum
The Studio at The Collective
Premiere SystemsMethod & Concept
The Luxury Bed Collection
Sun Mountain Custom Doors
GWT Outdoors
Summerfields Fine Furnishing
Daltile
Republic of Décor
Francois and Co
STAR Store
BioSphere
The Rusty Spur
Twice as Nice Consignment
Fuse
Casa Italia
Riptide Brewing Company
Luxe Surface Design
Bill's Café
Bodega Ole
Vespa
United Arts Council
Dennis Goodman Photography
Feil Inc.
Audrey's of Naples
Muzyka Art Space
In’Duldge
Jennifer Deane Photography
European Craftsmen
Tenth Agency