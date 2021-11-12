Naples Design District hosts 5th annual Deck the District Holiday Stroll

NAPLES, Fla. — Naples Design District is getting into the holiday spirit with its 5th annual Deck the District Holiday Stroll.

Participants can spend time walking the streets of the design district. At the first stop, guests will get their Deck the District passport and are encouraged to visit as many participating businesses as possible in order to be eligble to win raffle prizes.

The event will be held Wednesday, Dec. 1 from 4-8 p.m.

Participating businesses include:

Naples Depot Museum

The Studio at The Collective

Premiere SystemsMethod & Concept

The Luxury Bed Collection

Sun Mountain Custom Doors

GWT Outdoors

Summerfields Fine Furnishing

Daltile

Republic of Décor

Francois and Co

STAR Store

BioSphere

The Rusty Spur

Twice as Nice Consignment

Fuse

Casa Italia

Riptide Brewing Company

Luxe Surface Design

Bill's Café

Bodega Ole

Vespa

United Arts Council

Dennis Goodman Photography

Feil Inc.

Audrey's of Naples

Muzyka Art Space

In’Duldge

Jennifer Deane Photography

European Craftsmen

Tenth Agency

