Naples city employees get big pay bump

NAPLES, Fla. — With staffing shortages taking place for businesses across the country, the City of Naples has taken a step towards keeping its employees, and keeping them happy.

Hundreds of workers for the city will receive pay raises over the next two years. The City Council approved the raises on Tuesday, and officials hope it will help Naples retain its talented workers.

"It's important," interim city manager Pete DiMaria said of the wage increases. "We're customer-service driven. We want to make sure we have employees that have that same culture. To retain those employees that already have that culture of service is super important.

"We want to make sure we compensate them well and make sure we take care of their benefits and the complete package."

The pay increase is the largest for the city employees in more than a decade.

It covers workers who are part of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), a national union. That's about 220 of the city's roughly 500 workers, including such jobs as utility and sanitation employees.

Those workers will get a 4-percent pay raise this fiscal year, and a 5-percent increase in 2022-23. The new contract also increases Christmas bonuses and longevity bonuses.

The next step for the city is negotiating new contracts with the unions that cover police officers and fire fighters. Those talks are on going, DiMaria said.

