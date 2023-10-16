NAPLES | City council trying to stop high speeds in 7th Avenue North neighborhood

NAPLES, Fla. — On Monday, Naples city staff said the city wants to add up to six speed tables to 7th Avenue North in Naples.

City staff have said they work similar to a speed hump in forcing drivers to slow down.

It's an issue during a City of Naples special council meeting said has been in the works for over one year.

The speed tables will be placed on Seventh Avenue North from Gulf Shore Boulevard North to Eighth Street.

On Monday, a woman named Margaret, who said she had lived on Seventh Avenue North since 1997, said the city’s roundabouts can only suppress driver's speed, to a point.

“I think the problem is when you get to the roundabout before US 41, that's where people speed up..cause they wanna make that light,” said Margaret.

Neighbors like Noreen told Fox 4 that the other remaining issue was large construction trucks using their street.

“More troublesome are the trucks,” said Noreen.

Noreen said posted road signs forbidding large trucks from using Seventh Avenue North don't seem to help.

It’s a roadside review that she said eventually forced neighbors to demand change

“We all signed a petition asking them if they could do something about it,” said Noreen.

On Monday, Naples city staff told council members they planned to come back within a month with an exact number of how many speed tables they would use.

It's an issue city staff on Monday said they want to have finished before peak season brings even more drivers.