Naples City Council set to discuss plans for new NCH Heart Institute

NAPLES, Fla. — A sizable crowd is expected this morning at the Naples City Council meeting.

Many are not happy with the plans NCH Healthcare has to build a new heart center. The crux of the controversy is how tall the new 'Heart, Stroke and Vascular Institute' will be.

The proposed building is 75-feet tall, which exceeds the city's building height limit of 42-feet. City Council will hear arguments today on whether to amend the current height ordinance to allow this heart center to be built.

The president of the NCH Heart Institute says this vote, and the approval of the new heart center's construction, could change lives.

The heart institute's website says the new building would add three new cardiovascular operating rooms and more than 20 new cardiac intensive care units. It would be on the same campus as the NCH Baker Downtown Hospital on 7th Street.

For residents, it’s been a mix of emotions. Some are for the idea and others flat out against it.

A few homeowners we spoke to say the institute would bring more people to an area that’s already too crowded and violate city laws. The biggest concern from the public is congestion. Some worry that an expanded hospital with more patients and employees would make Downtown Naples even busier.

NCH CEO Paul Hiltz has said the new facility must be taller 42-feet in order to include all the medical equipment and private beds. Hospital officials say the heart center needs to be on its current campus to be close to existing facilities and for the people who need it.

Fox 4 News will be inside this morning's meeting and will provide updates as they happen. The meeting is scheduled to start at 8:30.