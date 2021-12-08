Naples ceremony honors 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack

NAPLES, Fla. - Tuesday marks the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor that led to the United States official entry into World War II.

More than 2,400 service members and civilians were killed on December 7, 1941 when the Japanese attacked U.S. Forces at Pearl Harbor.

A ceremony was held at New Hope Ministries in Naples to commemorate the 80th anniversary attacks.

Emcee for the ceremony, Ed Brandt said it's a way to reflect on such an important day in history.

“There are life defining events that happened. This is one of them. This is one that happened 80 years ago that defined our role as a nation and the world and brought to the fore front the level of sacrifices of men and women across this country. It's a distinct honor to remember them and give them thanks," Brandt said.

U.S. Army veteran, Colonel Robert Kies was one of the guest speakers at the event.

